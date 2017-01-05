See Jamie McMurray’s seven Cup Series victories
We’re 52 days to the Daytona 500 and Jamie McMurray won the 52nd running of the Great American Race. Check out all seven of McMurray’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Charlotte Motorspeedway, 2002
Filling in the for the injured Sterling Marlin in his second career Cup Series race, McMurray led 96 laps and beat Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart to win the UAW-GM Quality 500 at CMS.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Daytona International Speedway, 2007
After starting his career with Chip Ganassi Racing, McMurray moved to Roush Fenway Racing to drive the No. 26 Ford. In his second season behind the wheel for ‘The Cat in the Hat’, McMurray won the Pepsi 400 over the Busch brothers for his first Cup Series win in five seasons.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, 2009
McMurray’s second win with Roush Fenway Racing came on the 2.66-mile behemoth in Alabama as he swapped the lead with 25 different drivers before taking the checkered flag and leading a race-high 32 laps.Getty Images Getty Images
Daytona International Speedway, 2010
In his return to racing with Chip Ganassi, McMurray battled Dale Jr. to one of the closest finishes in Daytona 500 history. He only led two laps but it included the most important one. The win cemented McMurray as a solid restrictor-plate contender.Getty Images Getty Images
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2010
The 2010 season became McMurray’s most successful of his career as he won three races, including two of the most prestigious. After capturing a Daytona 500, McMurray added a Brickyard 400.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2010
Eight years after winning his first career race at Charlotte, McMurray found his way back to Victory Lane in the Bank of America 500 by climbing from a 27th starting spot to beat Kyle Busch who dominated the race by leading 217 laps.
Talladega Superspeedway, 2013
McMurray has battled with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for most of his wins on the superspeedways. After an extremely close finish in the 2010 Daytona 500, McMurray edged Dale Jr. for a restrictor-plate win at ‘Dega in 2013.Getty Images Getty Images