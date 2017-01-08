Most Cup Series driver wins by car numbers 31-40
Check out the Cup Series drivers throughout NASCAR history who have won the most races in car numbers 31-40.
No driver has won a race in No. 35 or 36 so those numbers aren't listed.
Check out the driver with the most for each of the other numbers on the list:
40. Sterling Marlin, 4 wins
Only four drivers have won races in the No. 40 car, which was last driven by Landon Cassill for the full 2015 season. Marlin appeared in 274 races in the car number, the most by any driver and went to Victory Lane four times.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
39. Ryan Newman, 4
Not many drivers have appeared in the No. 39 in NASCAR’s history. Newman started 180 races while he drove the car number for Stewart-Haas Racing. He won four races during that time, the only driver to win in the No. 39.Getty Images Getty Images
38. Gwyn Staley, 3
This one is interesting. Several drivers have started at least a season of races in the car number, but it’s Staley with 14 starts in the No. 38 and all three victories coming in 1957 at Coastal Speedway, the New York State Fairgrounds, and Langhorne Speedway. Elliott Sadler won twice in the car for a more recent touch.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
37. Bobby Isaac, 1
The NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 1970 Cup Series champion raced in 20 different car numbers in his career. His most iconic ride was the No. 71, where he won 35 races. He only raced seven times in the No. 37 car and won the Columbia 200 at Columbia Speedway after leading 186 laps in 1968. He’s the only driver to win in the car.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
34. Wendell Scott, Jim Roper, David Ragan, Chris Buescher, 1
When Chris Buescher won a rain-shortened race at Pocono this past season, he became the fourth driver to win in the No. 34. Jim Roper was the first. He only competed in two NASCAR races in his career, both came in 1949. He won his first ever race at the old Charlotte Speedway. Wendell Scott completed the most races in the car and won once. David Ragan completed 109 races and returns to the car number in 2017.
33. Harry Gant, 18
Only three drivers have appeared in double-digit races in the 33-car. Gant, Clint Bowyer and Joe Nemechek. Gant had the most success, winning 18 races, posting 111 top-fives, and 181 top-10s.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
32. Ricky Craven, 2
The only driver to win in the No. 32 car is Ricky Craven. His first win came at Martinsville in 2001 and then his most iconic win came in 2003 at Darlington, when he slammed fenders with Kurt Busch to the start-finish line.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
31. Jeff Burton, 4
After winning 17 races in the No. 99 for Roush Fenway Racing, Burton joined Richard Childress Racing for the second half of his career. He won four races between 2006-08 for Richard Childress. Robby Gordon is the only other driver to win a race in the car number.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR