Nine of 26 races in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season are in the books, and those races were contested at a widely diverse selection of tracks, ranging from bullrings to superspeedways and everything in between.

Each of the Cup teams has enough races under their respective belts to constitute a fairly comprehensive body of work by this point. In other words, everyone knows by now who’s having a good season and who isn’t.

With that in mind, FOXSPORTS.com brings you mid-term grades for all 11 Cup teams in the top 25 in points over the first one-third of the regular season.