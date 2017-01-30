Check out 2017 Furniture Row Racing paint schemes, fire suits
Martin Truex Jr. is the veteran driver behind the wheel for the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, but this year he has a new teammate in Erik Jones, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie who will drive the No. 77 Toyota for FRR.
The team recently released pictures of all the paint schemes and fire suits that Truex and Jones will drive and wear this season. Check them out:Getty Images Getty Images
Jones when his No. 77 car first was unveiled last year.Getty Images Josh Hedges
Truex's No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.
Truex in his FRR fire suit.
Truex's No. 78 Bass Pro Shops-sponsored Toyota.
Truex in his Bass Pro Shops fire suit.
Truex's No. 78 Auto Owners Insurance-sponsored Toyota.
Truex in his Auto Owners Insurance fire suit.
Jones' No. 77 5-Hour Energy Toyota.
Jones in his 5-Hour Energy fire suit.