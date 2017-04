Full entry list for Monster Energy Cup Series race at Texas

Now that the first short-track race of the season is in the books, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the running of Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (pre-race coverage starts on FS1 at 11:30 a.m. ET).

And this week, we’re back to a 40-car field. Here’s the entire preliminary entry list.