Four NASCAR Hall of Famers who retired around the same age as Carl Edwards
Carl Edwards confirmed what FOXSports.com first reported Tuesday that he is stepping away from racing in 2017 and has no plans to race full-time again, an obvious question down the line becomes: Is Carl Edwards a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver?
There’s a lot of ways that you can spin the numbers for and against him, but here are a few drivers who retired at the same age or younger than Edwards and are now members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. See how their accomplishments compare to Edwards.
Tim Flock, age 37
After racing for 13 years and 187 races from 1949 to 1961, Flock retired from NASCAR. The times were surely different back then and Flock was one of the founding stars of the sport.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Tim Flock, 39 wins
Flock won a total of 39 races in his career and boasts the best career win percentage by a full-time driver (20.856 percent). He posted 102 top-five and 129 top-10 finishes in his 13-year career.
Tim Flock, two-time champion
In 1952 and 1955, Flock won the Grand National Series championship. He posted eight wins in 1952 and an impressive 18 in 1955. His career average finish is 9.5 and he didn’t race in more than 10 races in a season after 1956.
Junior Johnson, age 35
After racing for 14 years and 313 races from 1953 to 1966, Johnson retired from racing and became a full-time car owner.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Junior Johnson, 50 wins
Johnson put together an impressive win total during his career, with a career-high of 13 wins in 1965. He totaled 121 top-five and 148 top-10 finishes in his career. He posted a 13.5 average finish.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Junior Johnson, car owner
Along with Johnson’s accomplishments as a driver, he became a full-time car owner and won six championships with Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip. He totaled 132 wins as a car owner and those accomplishments definitely bolster his status to make him a lock as a Hall of Famer.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Fred Lorenzen, age 37
Lorenzen raced for 12 seasons from 1956 to 1972 before retiring from racing. Lorenzen follows the trend of drivers who started in NASCAR’s early days to make the Hall of Fame as someone who retired at 37 or younger.
Fred Lorenzen, 26 wins
With 26 total wins, Lorenzen’s win total stacks up closer to Edwards. Lorenzen posted 75 top-five and 84 top-10 finishes in his career. Fast Freddie posted a career average finish of 13.3.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Fred Lorenzen, zero championships
While Lorenzen was one of the first stars of NASCAR, he never accomplished a championship and from a statistical standpoint, his numbers stack up favorably with Edwards.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Ned Jarrett, age 33
After fighting to steadily compete in his early 20s, Jarrett competed in a majority of races in 1960 and went to Victory Lane five times. Jarrett finished in the top-five in points for six-straight seasons.
Ned Jarrett, 50 wins
Jarrett won 50 races in 352 career races, while posting 185 top-five and 239 top-10 finishes. His average finish was 9.2 for his career.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Ned Jarrett, two-time champion
With only one victory in 1961, Jarrett put together a ton of consistent finishes in the top five and won his first championship. In 1965, he competed in 54 of 55 races and won his second championship with an impressive 13 wins.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Carl Edwards, age 37
In shocking news, Carl Edwards announced he would step away from racing after nearly winning his first championship in 2016.Getty Images Getty Images
Carl Edwards, 28 wins
Edwards raced full-time from 2005 to 2016 and won 28 races in 445 career starts. He posted 124 top-five and 220 top-10 finishes. Edwards posted a career average finish of 13.6.Getty Images Getty Images
Carl Edwards, zero championships
Edwards finished second in the points standings twice and was in the top-five on five different occasions. In 2011, Edwards tied Tony Stewart in points but lost because Smoke had the advantage on season wins.
When comparing the statistics to some of his counterparts who retired around the same age, Edwards lacks championships, wins, or other circumstance that opened the door for the others to get into the Hall of Fame.
This is a different era of racing than the one Lorenzen, Jarrett, Flock, and Johnson competed in so Edwards will be judged differently than the other four. Only time will tell if we ever see Edwards race again and if he accomplished enough to be a Hall of Famer.