Five NASCAR drivers with something to prove in 2017
Five drivers with something to prove in 2017
The new year always brings optimism and hope, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is no exception. In January, every driver and team think they are about to have a great year.
Obviously, it doesn’t work out that way for everyone, but still, hope springs eternal this time of year. With that said, here are five Cup drivers with something to prove in 2017.
Kasey Kahne
Jimmie Johnson won his seventh Cup championship driving for Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, while teammate Chase Elliott won Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Kahne, meanwhile, missed the Chase for the second consecutive season and never led a single lap all season long in his Hendrick Chevrolet.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Danica Patrick
There’s no question that Patrick has a huge fan base and is great with sponsors. On-track finishes are another matter, however. In a 2016 season where her three Stewart-Haas Racing teammates — Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and the now-retired Tony Stewart — all won races and made the Chase, Patrick finished 24th in points for the second consecutive season and failed to post a single top-10 finish.Getty Images Getty Images
Ryan Newman
In 2014, Newman somehow managed to finish second in points, despite going winless in the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Newman finished 11th in points in 2015 and 18th last year, which is definitely not trending in the right direction. Newman hasn’t won a Cup race since 2013 and hasn’t won multiple races in a season since 2004.Getty Images Getty Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
There’s nothing that Earnhardt needs to prove on-track, other than that he can stay healthy after missing half of last season recovering from a concussion. Earnhardt has been NASCAR’s most popular driver for 14 consecutive years and his legacy is well established. He just needs to make it through the year injury free.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Carl Edwards
This is a thorny one: Edwards is one of NASCAR’s very best drivers and he consistently performs at a high level and has for virtually his entire career. But what he’s been unable to do in 12 full seasons is win a Cup championship. Six times, Edwards has finished in the top five in points, including each of the last two seasons. But he needs a championship to complete his racing resume.Getty Images Getty Images