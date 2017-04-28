EXCLUSIVE: Danica Patrick talks life at the track and away from it

You also have a clothing line now?

The clothing line (Warrior by Danica Patrick Fashion) was actually me going to this company last year, this manufacturing company of clothing, about making merchandise for the race track, actually. And they heard how much I loved clothes and design and how I really wanted to have a clothing line someday. But it had to be the right opportunity, with the right distribution.

And I think their mind starting spinning, and then we came up with this collection and HSN (Home Shopping Network) bought it, which was wonderful. And it’s been such a cool process and opportunity to really have a great built-in infrastructure with buyers, like HSN does and their platform.

And then there’s the wine that finally launched this year, which is a project I’ve been working on since 2009 in purchasing the property itself. So, yeah, tons of stuff. It just all seems to be happening at once, too.