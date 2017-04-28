EXCLUSIVE: Danica Patrick talks life at the track and away from it

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick was in the NASCAR Race Hub studios Wednesday evening to unveil her new “Wonder Woman” One Cure paint scheme from Code 3 Associates that she will run in two upcoming races.
Prior to her appearance on the show, FOXSports.com sat down with Patrick to talk about a variety of topics. Here’s what she had to say:
Q: What is the paint scheme that you’re going to be running?
Patrick: It’s a “Wonder Woman” One Cure paint scheme. It’s going to be on the car at Kansas and the All-Star weekend. And Richmond (this weekend) will be the first race that Code 3 will be on the car.
Given your well-known love of animals, that must be exciting for you.
I love animals so much. I love them more than people, I think. Is that bad?
You have a book coming out called “Pretty Intense.” What’s that about?
Last year, my agent called and asked if I was interested in writing a health and fitness book, if there was somebody that was interested in doing it with me. And I was like, “Hmm, I don’t know. Maybe. Let’s look into it.” And then as it went on, I felt like I really had something to say. So that’s where the book came from.
The workout program that was around it (The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life) was to have a 12-week workout program, but then have a trial group. That ended up being super successful.
You also have a clothing line now?
The clothing line (Warrior by Danica Patrick Fashion) was actually me going to this company last year, this manufacturing company of clothing, about making merchandise for the race track, actually. And they heard how much I loved clothes and design and how I really wanted to have a clothing line someday. But it had to be the right opportunity, with the right distribution.
And I think their mind starting spinning, and then we came up with this collection and HSN (Home Shopping Network) bought it, which was wonderful. And it’s been such a cool process and opportunity to really have a great built-in infrastructure with buyers, like HSN does and their platform.
And then there’s the wine that finally launched this year, which is a project I’ve been working on since 2009 in purchasing the property itself. So, yeah, tons of stuff. It just all seems to be happening at once, too.
What do you see your next step after racing being? A television show?
I don’t know. I would love to have a cooking show. I would love to continue the workout program and help people be healthier and have a good relationship with food and a good relationship with fitness and what that can do for them. Between those two things, I feel like that could keep me busy.
And then whatever else would happen: Relationships and possible family and all those other things that can’t happen while I’m at work.
Is there anything you want to race that you haven’t raced?
You know, I’m not someone who has an idea of cars that I want to race or races I want to race in. I just want to be successful when I’m on the track. And that’s when it’s fun. So, needless to say, I’m due for a little fun.
You said in a recent interview your driving has improved but results haven’t been there this year. Why is that?
I don’t know. I guess I just feel like the cars aren’t fast enough. I mean, that’s as simple as that. Because I know — I feel like I’m so much more prepared. I feel like we’re just not close enough with the car, setup-wise, car-wise. There’s no explanation.
And then on top of that, perhaps, it emphasizes all the things that I do wrong. And I’m totally guilty. I’m sure I do things wrong. I’m sure I lead us astray on setups. I’m sure I’m not perfect with all that stuff.
But it gets a lot easier when you start from a really, really solid place. You don’t have to have any panic moments. And I feel like we’ve tended to panic because we’re not that close.
What do you think of Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring?
I’m super-proud of him and really excited for him. I think he’s going to — I always say that someday, when I’m done racing, I’m going to look back and go, “I don’t know how I did it.” And I have a feeling he’s going to look back in a couple of years and go, “Man, I don’t how I did it.”
It’s a brutal grind.
Yeah, it’s relentless. It’s exhausting. I also think he’s going to find so much peace and he’s going to be able to follow other hobbies, passions and things that he wants to do in his life, because he’ll have the time and the space.
What do you think of Fernando Alonso running the Indianapolis 500?
I think it’s cool. Indy’s one of those races where you can come, you can show up. There’s enough practice that you can get comfortable. It’s not like a regular race weekend, where you’ve got an hour or two of practice and you’ve got to be ready. You get a lot of practice.
I think that he will do very well, I feel like, especially having the similar feel of downforce from one open-wheel car to another. I’m sure he’ll do very well. But, of course, we’ll all watch.