Tony Gibson

Kurt Busch’s crew chief and the Daytona 500-winning team are confident about Sunday despite the lack of practice.

“Obviously, you want more practice, but we had made a plan with all of our Ford teammates,” Gibson said. “I think there ended up being about 10 or 11 of them that got out there and drafted together. We did get 10 solid laps in, which lets the water gets where it needs to be and everything kind of situates itself. The handling of the car settles in and the air pressures build where they need to be. So, that’s a pretty decent run – 10 to 15 laps are what you want to see.”

“We’d liked to have run a little bit longer, but we’d rather have 10 (laps) than none,” Gibson added. “I feel good about it. I think in the race, all of the Fords are going to be pretty stout.”

Gibson also noted that working closely with other Ford teams really helps their cause.

“Ford Performance does a really good job of making us work together and be one big group of racers,” Gibson said. “We’ve never really had that before with other manufacturers, so it’s really nice to have a company like Ford Performance to help guide us and make us feel more friendly to one another. A lot of these guys I’ve never worked around before because I’ve always been a Chevy guy, so it’s nice to be able to get together with other crew chiefs and drivers.”