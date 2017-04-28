EXCLUSIVE: Clint Bowyer talks about his comeback season with Stewart-Haas Racing

Clint Bowyer is in a good space right now. After spending 2015 and ’16 with teams that were about to shut down, the Kansas native has made the most of his move to the powerhouse Stewart-Haas Racing team for 2017.

Through the first eight races of 2017, Bowyer is eighth in points, tops among the four SHR drivers. And he’s coming off his best finish of the year, a second-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Prior to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday, Bowyer sat down with FOXSports.com for an exclusive interview about his comeback season. Excerpts follow.