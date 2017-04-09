Everything you need to know for O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway serves as the seventh race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.
A full field of 40 cars headed to the Lone Star State to race on the newly repaved and reconfigured track.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Green flag
The green flag will wave for the race at 1:46 p.m. ET on FOX.
Tune-in
NASCAR RaceDay, 11:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
Race coverage, 1 p.m. (FOX)
NASCAR Victory Lane, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Track size
With fresh pavement and a reconfigured track, there are a few changes to the 1.5-mile oval. Turn 1-2 are now 80 feet in width with 20-degree banking while Turns 3-4 are 60 feet with 24-degree banking. The straightaways are both banked five degrees. Pit road speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
Grid size
For the first time since the Daytona 500, a full 40 car field enters the race this weekend.
Stages and race distance
The race is 334 laps which equals 501 miles. The first stage ends at Lap 85 while the second stage ends at Lap 170.
Forecast
The temperature will be around 85 degrees with mostly clear skies and a zero percent chance of rain.
Pre-race activities
Danielle Peck will sing the National Anthem with four USAF F-15s doing the flyover.
Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries will give the invocation.
Sports radio talk show host Jim Rome will serve as the Grand Marshal and give the command to start engines.
Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack, are serving as Honorary Race Directors.
Kyle Busch grabbed the win in the Lone Star State of last year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.
Front row
Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney lead a top-five of Fords to the green flag. This is the first time since Rockingham in 1998 that five Fords started a race in the top-five spots. Nine drivers failed to qualify because of failing to complete pre-qualifying inspection.