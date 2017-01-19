Erik Jones shows off new No. 77 ride and firesuit for 2017 season
Anticipation has been building ever since Furniture Row Racing announced Erik Jones will drive a second entry for the team in 2017.
Jones is set to compete in his first full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season in a one-year deal driving the brand new No. 77 Toyota Camry.
Jones will join Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Suarez and Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon in the 2017 Cup rookie class.
With a new team comes a whirlwind of photo shoots for Jones in preparation for the upcoming season.
Check it out as Jones shows off his slick new ride and firesuit.
