Denny Hamlin talks repeat at Daytona, road courses, and new Camry

Back-to-back in the Daytona 500

Only three drivers have ever won back-to-back Daytona 500 races: Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84), and Sterling Marlin (1994-95). Hamlin looks to become the fourth but understands the difficulty of accomplishing the task.

“It's a very level playing field. On a weekly basis, there are probably 20 teams who could win. When you take it to a superspeedway then that number is probably 30,” Hamlin said. “It's so hard to repeat. It's very intense as the first race of the season. There's always some rust to knock off. It's not like you're in a rhythm. Even though you run some duels and The Clash. It's so hard to do it back-to-back, some of NASCAR's greatest drivers haven't won two of them, let alone in a row. It'd be a great goal of mine. We've won so many other races at that race track between duels and The Clash. Winning back-to-back 500s would be special.”