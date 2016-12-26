16 tracks where Denny Hamlin has won Cup Series races
16 tracks where Denny Hamlin has won Cup Series races
From one of the most spectacular rookie seasons in NASCAR history to becoming a perennial Chase contender, Denny Hamlin has amassed 29 wins on 16 different tracks during his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.
Check out how his wins breakdown per track.
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1
Hamlin only has three top-five finishes at Atlanta, including his 2012 win. The track has been a struggle most years as the driver of the No.11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has an average finish of 18th.Getty Images Getty Images
Talladega Superspeedway, 1
Hamlin’s performance in the Chase race at Talladega in 2016 may have been just as big as his 2014 spring win at NASCAR’s biggest oval, as he tied Austin Dillon for the final advancement spot and beat him out on a tiebreaker for the Round of 8.Getty Images Getty Images
Chicagoland Speedway, 1
After a slow start to his Chicagoland career, Hamlin has found success in recent years, finishing sixth twice and winning in 2015. Overall, he’s boosted his 16.09 average finish since 2014.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Kansas Speedway, 1
Hamlin won the 2012 spring race at Kansas by beating out Truex, who had been the class of the field and led 173 laps. His average finish at Kansas ranks slightly below average for Hamlin at 16.65.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Bristol Motor Speedway, 1
After coming up just short for several tries early in his career, Hamlin finally tamed the Last Great Coliseum in 2012 by leading 70 laps and going to Victory Lane.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Darlington Raceway, 1
Despite only having one win at The Track Too Tough to Tame, Hamlin has his best average finish (6.27) at Darlington, which is extremely impressive for how difficult the track can be on drivers. Most impressively, Hamlin has completed every single lap at Darlington in his career.Getty Images Getty Images
Daytona International Speedway, 1
In the closest finish in the history of the Daytona 500, Hamlin edged Martin Truex, Jr. by 0.010 seconds to add his name among the greats and capture his first Harley J. Earl Trophy.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
Hamlin has been consistent at PIR throughout his career and has been a threat to win every year. He’s only completed the task once, in the spring race in 2012. He’s posted top-10 finishes in four of five at the desert track, though.Getty Images Getty Images
Watkins Glen International, 1
Hamlin figured out the road courses in 2016 and almost claimed victory at both. After getting passed by Tony Stewart on the last turn at Sonoma, Hamlin broke through at Watkins Glen to win his first road course race in NASCAR.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2
Hamlin won New Hampshire in his second full-time season and then made it back to Victory Lane again in 2012. He’s been solid at the New England track, posting a 10.41 average finish in his career.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Michigan International Speedway, 2
Hamlin won two of three at Michigan in 2010-11 and finished second in the other appearance at the track. He hit a slump in the following years and only finished better than 20th once until 2014. His average finish at MIS is 15.18.Getty Images Getty Images
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2
In 2009 and 2013, Hamlin ended the season with a victory and has had success during his career at Homestead. With consistent top-10 finishes, Hamlin will be a threat if he can make it to the championship race of the Chase as a contender.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Texas Motor Speedway, 2
In 2010, Hamlin swept the season series at Texas and has seen his share of solid performances at the Lone Star State speedway.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Richmond International Raceway, 3
Hamlin boasts his third-most wins and third-best average finish (10.10) at his hometown track. He added his third win of his career at RIR in the regular season finale this past season.Getty Images Getty Images
Pocono Raceway, 4
Hamlin started his career with a season sweep of the Tricky Triangle, which usually takes young drivers a couple races to figure out the nuances of the unusually cornered track. Hamlin has made it back to Victory Lane two more times at Pocono and has an average finish of 12.14.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Martinsville Speedway, 5
Some of the most iconic drivers in the history of NASCAR have seen immense success on the small paperclip-shaped track in Virginia. Hamlin ranks right behind the greats of Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty, and Darrell Waltrip. The only thing keeping him from more recent wins at Martinsville has been Jimmie Johnson’s success at the track.