Daniel Suarez wants to break onto Cup scene the ‘right way’

Close relationship with Kyle Busch

During the first day of NASCAR Media Tour Monday, Kyle Busch gave his best Daniel Suarez, it is was pretty spot on.

But, Suarez shied away from giving his best version of the 2015 Cup champion.

“That's a good one. If I tried to do his accent, you guys won't be able to understand me,” Suarez said jokingly. “I try to talk like he talks to me sometimes and I feel like he's super fast, so I can't understand the words that he's saying to me. But, I guess he's the same way with me. He can't understand the words I try to say to him.”

All joking aside, Suarez spent a lengthy amount of time discussing just how crucial Busch has been in his NASCAR career.

“Honestly, Kyle has been nothing but great to me,” Suarez added. “Like he mentioned yesterday (Tuesday), I used to, and sometimes still do, bother him every single week to ask him for help and ask him for advice. That showed on the racetrack right away. I'm very proud to call him my friend now and to have that confidence to go up and ask him a question, and I'm sure he'll answer that question in the right way. He's been a huge part of my career in the national series to be here sitting with you guys right now.”

Although Suarez and Busch will now be fierce competitors in Cup, he doesn’t foresee their relationship changing.

“Kyle and I would race each other in the NASCAR XFINITY Series a lot and he was super helpful and gave me a lot of advice,” Suarez said. “I don't really know how that's going to change in the Cup Series yet. I'm sure we're going to be sharing a lot of information. I'm still going to ask him a lot of questions. Things are going to be fun.”

