Danica Patrick’s Daytona 500 paint schemes and results

Editor's Note: As we count down to the start of the 2017 Daytona 500, we're going to showcase paint schemes and results for many of the top drivers in NASCAR each day between now and The Clash at Daytona.

In five appearances in the Daytona 500, Danica Patrick has been a part of history while also having some stumbles navigating the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Patrick’s career average finish in the 500 is 28.4. Check out her stats and paint schemes from her five Daytona 500s:

