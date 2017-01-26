Danica Patrick’s Daytona 500 paint schemes and results
Editor's Note: As we count down to the start of the 2017 Daytona 500, we're going to showcase paint schemes and results for many of the top drivers in NASCAR each day between now and The Clash at Daytona.
In five appearances in the Daytona 500, Danica Patrick has been a part of history while also having some stumbles navigating the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Patrick's career average finish in the 500 is 28.4. Check out her stats and paint schemes from her five Daytona 500s:
2012, 38th-place for Stewart-Haas Racing
Before making the full-time jump to the Cup Series, Patrick appeared in 10 races in 2012. Her first appearance in the top-tier series was the 2012 Daytona 500. She started 29th but got caught in an accident and finished 38th.
2013, 8th for SHR
Patrick made history at the 2013 Daytona 500 when she became the first female driver to win the pole at the Great American Race. She also brought home the highest finish by a female in the race, too.
2014, 40th for SHR
After a historic performance in the 2013 500, Patrick got a reality check the following year. She only completed 145 laps after getting caught in an accident, her worst finish at Daytona.
2015, 21st for SHR
It’s a bit surprising, or maybe it isn’t, that Patrick’s second-best finish in a 500 is 21st-place. After starting 20th, Patrick finished in almost the exact same spot.Getty Images Getty Images
2016, 35th for SHR
In three of her five starts in the 500, Patrick has finished outside the top 30. She was 16 laps down when the checkered flag waved last season. Patrick will seek a better result in 2017.