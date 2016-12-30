Ranking the top 20 NASCAR power couples of 2016
On the eve of Dale Earnhardt's wedding to Amy Reimann, it's pretty obvious one of NASCAR's power couples is stepping it up a notch.
Just for fun, we ranked NASCAR's top 20 NASCAR power couples for 2016 -- and here they are:Getty Images Getty Images
Darrell Waltrip and wife Stevie
Ty Dillon and wife Haley Carey
Austin Dillon and Whitney Ward
Matt Kenseth and wife Katie
Carl Edwards and wife Kate
Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish
Ryan Newman and wife Krissie
Richard Childress and wife Judy
Brad Keselowski and Paige White
Joey Logano and wife Brittany
Roger Penske and wife Kathy
Rick Hendrick and wife Linda
Brian France and wife Amy
Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick
Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch
Kevin Harvick and wife DeLana
Kyle Busch and wife Samantha
Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife-to-be Amy Reimann
