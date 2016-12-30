Ranking the top 20 NASCAR power couples of 2016

On the eve of Dale Earnhardt's wedding to Amy Reimann, it's pretty obvious one of NASCAR's power couples is stepping it up a notch.

Just for fun, we ranked NASCAR's top 20 NASCAR power couples for 2016 -- and here they are:

Getty Images Getty Images

20

Darrell Waltrip and wife Stevie

Getty Images Getty Images

19

Ty Dillon and wife Haley Carey

18

Austin Dillon and Whitney Ward

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

17

Matt Kenseth and wife Katie

16

Carl Edwards and wife Kate

Getty Images Getty Images

15

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish

Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR

14

Ryan Newman and wife Krissie

Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR

13

Richard Childress and wife Judy

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

12

Brad Keselowski and Paige White

NASCAR via Getty Images Sean Gardner

11

Joey Logano and wife Brittany

NASCAR via Getty Images Chris Graythen

10

Roger Penske and wife Kathy

Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR

9

Rick Hendrick and wife Linda

8

Brian France and wife Amy

NASCAR via Getty Images Chris Graythen

7

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex

Getty Images Getty Images

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

5

Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch

FilmMagic Gilbert Carrasquillo

4

Kevin Harvick and wife DeLana

Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR

3

Kyle Busch and wife Samantha

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

2

Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra

Getty Images Getty Images

1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife-to-be Amy Reimann

Getty Images Getty Images

Next Gallery
13

12 tracks where Joey Logano has won NASCAR Cup Series races
Start Gallery »