10 bold NASCAR predictions for the 2017 season
The holidays are over and it’s time to get back to work. In less than seven weeks, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will head to Daytona for first The Clash and then the Daytona 500.
The 2017 NASCAR season ought to be an exciting one and to kick off the new year here are 10 bold predictions for the upcoming campaign:© Lesley Ann Miller Lesley Ann Miller
Rebound season for Bowyer
After enduring literally the worst year of his career, Clint Bowyer will rebound in a big way in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing. Expect Bowyer to win at least once, make the Chase and finish in the top 10 in points in 2017.WPPROD
Erik Jones wins rookie honors
This is a no-brainer: Jones has a ton of talent and is joining Furniture Row Racing, which for the first time is fielding a second full-time car. As part of the Toyota armada and top-level team, good things are ahead for Jones.
RCR wins a race
Richard Childress Racing hasn’t won a Cup race since Kevin Harvick left the team following the 2013 season. That will change this year, as the team will return to Victory Lane. Austin Dillon made the Chase last year and is especially good at restrictor-plate tracks and all three RCR cars had more speed late last season.
More promotion for the sport
The addition of Monster Energy as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series means that there will be a ton of excitement and promotion thrown into the sport. Frankly, it needs it, and Monster will be a great fit for NASCAR and vice-versa.Getty Images Getty Images
First-time winners
There absolutely will be multiple first-time race winners in 2017, starting with Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon. Ryan Blaney. Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could crack into the club, too.Getty Images Getty Images
Breakout season for Larson
Last year, Kyle Larson won his first Cup race and made the Chase for the first time. Although he didn’t advance as far as he would have liked in the Chase, Larson made significant progress. Look for him to win at least three races this year and challenge for a title.Getty Images Getty Images
Ford wins manufacturers' championship
The last time Ford Motor Co. won the NASCAR Manufacturers’ Championship was way back in 2002, when then Roush Fenway Racing teammates Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch and Mark Martin combined to win 10 races. But with Stewart-Haas Racing switching to Ford this year, look for the Blue Oval Boys to take the manufacturers’ title over Chevrolet and Toyota.
Stewart runs at least one NASCAR race
Tony Stewart was emphatic last year when he said he was not going to run in any NASCAR races this season. But Jeff Gordon thought he was retired after 2015 and wound up helping replace the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year. Could Smoke run a NASCAR race in 2017? How about the Brickyard 400 or the Eldora truck race? We’ll jut have to wait and see.Getty Images Getty Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes the Chase
Expecting Junior to win the Daytona 500 after missing half of the 2016 season might be irrationally exuberant, but NASCAR’s most popular driver will win somewhere — Bristol, Richmond, Michigan or Talladega, perhaps — and make the Chase. Look for a strong comeback season for the No. 88 squad.Getty Images Getty Images
A first-time champion
It’s always a bad idea to bet against seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who will be going for a record eighth title this year. And there are other really strong past champions going for second titles, including Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth. But this year, I see a first-time champion — probably Joey Logano, but maybe Martin Truex Jr., Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin or Chase Elliott.