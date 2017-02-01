Cup drivers take on important test at Phoenix Raceway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was all smiles as he climbed back into his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as he prepares for his return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2017.
Earnhardt joined 12 others drivers -- Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola -- for the two-day organizational test at Phoenix Raceway.
Alex Bowman (Chevrolet), Landon Cassill (Ford) and J.J. Yeley (Toyota) also participated in the test, as each manufacturer brought a separate car for research and development.
As teams wrap up Wednesday's final session, check out the best photos from the Valley of the Sun:USA TODAY NETWORK Thomas Hawthorne-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Fusion, partakes in a conversation in between test sessions.Getty Images Getty Images
Kevin Harvick drivers his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion through the corner during Tuesday's session.Getty Images Getty Images
Sporting primer and bright orange numbers, Earnhardt wheels his No. 88 Chevrolet SS off the corner at Phoenix.Getty Images Getty Images
Carl Edwards looks on atop a transporter as he was on hand at Phoenix to help his replacement in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, Daniel Suarez.Getty Images Getty Images
Daniel Suarez takes his first laps in the No. 19 after replacing Carl Edwards at JGR following his departure from full-time driving in the sport.Getty Images Getty Images
Rookie Erik Jones represented Furniture Row Racing at the Phoenix test, finally getting the chance to shake down his new No. 77 Toyota Camry.Getty Images Getty Images
Helmet on and ready for his next test run, Earnhardt looks on in the garage area.USA TODAY NETWORK Thomas Hawthorne-USA TODAY Sports
Team Penske's Joey Logano wheels his No. 22 Ford Fusion through the turn during Tuesday's first session.Getty Images Getty Images
AJ Allmendinger drivers the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet SS, which will feature full-time sponsorship from Kroger grocery stores in 2017.Getty Images Getty Images
Kyle Larson pilots the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet SS, which will feature primary sponsorship from both Target and Credit One for the upcoming season.Getty Images Getty Images
Ty Dillon got a chance to take his first laps in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet SS during the two-day test.
Dillon's ride will carry GEICO and Twisted Tea colors for the 2017 Cup season.Getty Images Getty Images