Cup drivers take on important test at Phoenix Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was all smiles as he climbed back into his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as he prepares for his return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2017.

Earnhardt joined 12 others drivers -- Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola -- for the two-day organizational test at Phoenix Raceway.

Alex Bowman (Chevrolet), Landon Cassill (Ford) and J.J. Yeley (Toyota) also participated in the test, as each manufacturer brought a separate car for research and development.

As teams wrap up Wednesday's final session, check out the best photos from the Valley of the Sun:

USA TODAY NETWORK

Thomas Hawthorne-USA TODAY Sports