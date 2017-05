Talladega Superspeedway, which plays host to Sunday’s GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX), is unlike any other track in NASCAR, and the drivers all know it.

Chaos is always inches away for 188 nerve-wracking laps, and the chances of getting collected in ‘The Big One,’ one of the huge multi-car crashes, is high. That said, the racers have a job to do. And here’s what they think about racing at Talladega.