Wildest crashes at Talladega Superspeedway

In the 2016 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and many other cars got caught up in the Big One.

This weekend's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 'Dega has the potential to add another to the list. Check out photos of some of the wildest wrecks in the track's tumultuous history: