Check out photos from the Carl Edwards, Daniel Suarez press conference

On Wednesday at the Joe Gibbs Racing shop in Huntersville, North Carolina, Carl Edwards announced he would be walking away from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing.

It was also made official that reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion Daniel Suarez will take over the No. 19 Toyota for the 2017 season and beyond.

Check out photos from the press conference at JGR:

FOXSports.com

Tom Jensen