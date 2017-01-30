Check out Wood Brothers Racing’s Daytona 500 wins

Everything about Wood Brothers Racing is iconic, from the famous No. 21 red-and-white paint scheme, to the superstar drivers like David Pearson and Cale Yarborough, and the lengthy history in NASCAR.
In the early days of the Daytona 500, the No. 21 could always be found near the front of the field, whether Pearson, Yarborough or even A.J. Foyt was behind the wheel. The Wood Brothers are once again running full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Ryan Blaney will look to add his name to the greats who have won the 500 before him.
Check out the Wood Brothers five wins in the Great American Race:
1963 Daytona 500, Tiny Lund
Tiny Lund battled Ned Jarrett and Fred Lorenzen in the final 50 laps of the Great American Race and passed Jarrett with eight laps to go and held off Lorenzen to grab the checkered flag to get Wood Brothers Racing its first victory in the Great American Race.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
1968 Daytona 500, Cale Yarborough
When Cale Yarborough put the No. 21 Mercury on the pole for the 500, it was obvious he’d be a favorite to win it all. The race saw a ton of lead changes but Yarborough kept finding his way back to the front and led 76 laps, including the most important one, holding off LeeRoy Yarbrough to grab his first win in the 500.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
1972 Daytona 500, A.J. Foyt
A.J. Foyt loved racing on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in a stock car and competed at the track in 54 races between 1963 and 1992. He won the Firecracker in 1964-65 but hadn’t been able to break through in the 500. After finishing third for Wood Brothers in 1971, he started on the front row in 1972 and dominated the race.
Bobby Allison and Richard Petty were the only other drivers to lead a lap in the race and once Petty blew a valve, Foyt’s competition couldn’t hang with him. He beat the field by an entire lap and claimed his first and only victory in the Daytona 500.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
1976 Daytona 500, David Pearson
There have been closer finishes to the Daytona 500 but none have been more exciting than Richard Petty and David Pearson crashing into each other out of the final turn and Pearson limping his car across the line as Petty sat in the infield grass inches short of the finish line.
Pearson pulled his car to Victory Lane with a smashed up front-end and became the second person to win multiple 500s and gave Wood Brothers its fourth 500 win.
2011 Daytona 500, Trevor Bayne
When Pearson beat Petty out in 1976, nobody thought it would be another 45 years before the famous No. 21 Wood Brothers car made it back to Victory Lane at the Daytona 500. In the most unlikely of circumstances, Trevor Bayne led the pack with Bobby Labonte pushing him in the final laps. Carl Edwards and David Gilliland brought a strong run on the final lap but Bayne blocked the charge and became the youngest winner of the Daytona 500.