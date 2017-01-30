Check out Wood Brothers Racing’s Daytona 500 wins

Everything about Wood Brothers Racing is iconic, from the famous No. 21 red-and-white paint scheme, to the superstar drivers like David Pearson and Cale Yarborough, and the lengthy history in NASCAR.

In the early days of the Daytona 500, the No. 21 could always be found near the front of the field, whether Pearson, Yarborough or even A.J. Foyt was behind the wheel. The Wood Brothers are once again running full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Ryan Blaney will look to add his name to the greats who have won the 500 before him.

Check out the Wood Brothers five wins in the Great American Race:

