5 Monster Energy Cup drivers who will win in 2017 and 5 who won’t
It’s now less than three weeks until the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup teams head to Daytona Beach and the start of Speedweeks, which conclude Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX with the running of the Daytona 500.
This time of year, there is great anticipation about the year ahead and who will win races and, ultimately, the championship.
Following are 10 drivers who have never won races at the Cup level. We think five of them will win for the first time this year and five won’t. Here’s why:Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Will win: Ryan Blaney
The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford is essentially a third Team Penske entry. As a rookie, Blaney finished in the top 20 in points and had some excellent runs. He returns with the same team in place and a year of hard-won experience under his belt.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Won’t win: Landon Cassill
Cassill finishes races and doesn’t tear up a lot of equipment. Those are good traits for a driver to have. That said, in 223 career Cup starts, his only top-10 finish was a fourth place at Talladega in 2014.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Will win: Austin Dillon
The last time Richard Childress Racing won a race was in 2013, when Kevin Harvick triumphed in the fall Phoenix race. But the team got better at the end of last season and should keep improving.Getty Images Getty Images
Won’t win: Ty Dillon
In 280 prior races, Germain Racing has had only one top-five finish — Casey Mears in the July 2014 Daytona race — and six top 10s. Hard to imagine Dillon coming in and elevating those numbers a whole lot.Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Will win: Daniel Suarez
Although he got promoted late, the 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series champion will be driving for one of the sport’s true powerhouse teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, and will have a huge support group there.Getty Images Getty Images
Won’t win: Erik Jones
It’s always tough for rookies to win. In Jones’ cases, not only does he have the normal pressures that fall on all first-year drivers, but he will be driving Furniture Row Racing’s all-new second car for 2017. Being a first-year driver in a first-year car is a tough way to go.Getty Images Josh Hedges
Will win: Chase Elliott
Elliott finished second in both Michigan races and nearly won a couple of the early NASCAR playoff races in his rookie season of 2016. It’s not a question of if he’ll win for the first time in 2017, but how soon and how often.NASCAR via Getty Images Sarah Crabill
Won’t win: Matt DiBenedetto
The good news for the likeable and talented DiBenedetto is that he found a ride in 2017 with Go Fas Racing. The bad news is that team has no top-10 finishes in 98 Cup races.Getty Images Jerry Markland
Will win: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Truth be told, whether or not Stenhouse wins depends mostly on whether or not Roush Fenway Racing figures out how to put fast cars underneath him. That said, Stenhouse is a two-time runner-up at Bristol Motor Speedway and last year had a career-best four top-five finishes.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Won’t win: Danica Patrick
In 154 career starts, all with the two-time championship-winning Stewart-Haas Racing organization, Patrick has yet to finish a single race inside the top five. Given her enormous popularity, if she wins, it will make international headlines. But given her track record so far, there’s nothing to suggest she will win. And the switch to Fords and the possible loss of her primary sponsor don’t bode well for a sudden leap forward.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images