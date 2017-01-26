Brad Keselowski on bringing back ‘the anger factor’ to NASCAR, and more

If it was up to Keselowski, Carl Edwards (left) and his then-Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (right) wouldn't have been so chummy after Edwards deliberately dumped Busch for a win at Richmond last spring. And Kez thinks the new format, where individual races are divided into three stages and points are going to matter more throughout the regular season because some will carry over to the playoffs, will change that.

"It's important on multiple levels," he said. "It’s important from the team side and the driver side because it keeps us honest, it keeps us pushing, it keeps us from taking races not necessarily off, but races that we would have looked at before and said, ‘Let’s save our best car. That race isn’t important.’ The propensity to do that is going to go down. As drivers, I think what you’re going to see is a desire and maybe more of an anger factor when things don’t go your way in the regular season that didn’t (previously) exist.

“I think back to an example being Kyle and Carl at Richmond with the bump-and-run, which is really one of the biggest moves in our sport. It’s really what NASCAR racing was built on and it really didn’t do anything. It didn’t make a big splash. It didn’t make a big headline because it had no connection to the end (game). It had no connection to the pathway with Homestead (for the championshp race), so what I see now is this connection being re-fostered from the regular season to the postseason.”