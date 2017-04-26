Big work continues on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield road course

CONCORD, N.C. -- Charlotte Motor Speedway is getting geared up for an action-packed month of May.

On Wednesday, the track held a special event to promote their "10 Days of Thunder" May 19-28, which kicks off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

That is followed up by the two big shows, including the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 20 (6 p.m. ET, FS1) and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28 (6 p.m. ET, FOX).

Members of the media were invited to take part in the NASCAR Racing Experience, getting the opportunity to ride along or drive a stock car around the 1.5-mile Concord, North Carolina track.

The track continues to make huge improvements to their infield road course, although any plans for racing on the circuit have not been revealed at this time.

The latest enhancements include the paving of one section of fronstetch grass near Turn 1, which will improve the entry into Turn 1 on the road course.

Get an inside look at the work being done, renderings for the new Sun Deck outside of Turn 4, as well as the pace cars for both the all-star event and NASCAR's Memorial Day classic: