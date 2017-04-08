Best photos from XFINITY Series race at Texas Tim Durr @timdurr Apr 8, 2017 at 4:33p ET In the first NASCAR racing action at the newly paved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway, Erik Jones led 112 laps and grabbed the win in an action-packed XFINITY Series race in the Lone Star State. Check out the best photos from the My Bariatric Solutions 300: Getty Images Getty Images Green flag Joey Logano and Erik Jones brought the field to the green flag to start the race. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Trouble for Hemric While running second in the early going, Daniel Hemric got loose and took a hard hit into the wall. He kept running but was many laps down. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Fill 'er up! Jones' pit crew services his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota early in the race. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Red flag Casey Mears had a mechanical issue and dropped fluid all over the track, bringing out a brief red flag before the start of Stage 2. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Getting the action going After the red flag delay, the field got fired back up for the rest of the race. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Spinning Bubba Bubba Wallace rebound from this spin to once again finish sixth-place. Poole problems Brennan Poole suffered heavy damage from the incident with Bubba Wallace and dropped out of the race. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jones wins Erik Jones takes home the checkered flag to grab his first XFINITY Series win of the season. Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Burnout! Jones celebrates his victory at Texas. Getty Images Getty Images Next Gallery 8 7 drivers who've won first race after track repave since 2011 Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes Play Now!