Kyle Larson’s thrilling win in Sunday's Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway was the 14th for team owner Chip Ganassi in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Over the years, Ganassi has had various partners as co-owners, including Felix Sabates, Teresa Earnhardt and Rob Kauffman.

Following are all 14 of Ganassi’s Cup victories since he formed his team for the 2001 season.