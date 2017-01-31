AJ Allmendinger’s Daytona 500 paint schemes and results

AJ Allmendinger has appeared in seven Daytona 500s and will make his fourth start with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017. For the first time since joining JTG, he’ll have a teammate in Chris Buescher, which should provide some help at restrictor-plate tracks.
2009, 3rd-place with Richard Petty Motorsports
Driving the No. 44 Dodge for RPM, Allmendinger put together a great Daytona 500 debut. He marched up from a 20th starting spot to finish third in the rain-shortened race.
2010, 32nd with RPM
The second go-round for The 'Dinger in the Great American Race didn't play out as well as he had hoped. After starting 15th, Allmendinger finished two laps down in 32nd.
2011, 11th with RPM
In his final Daytona 500 with Richard Petty Motorsports, Allmendinger once again started 15th, this time he moved in the right direction and finished 11th.
2012, 34th with Team Penske
Before Joey Logano took over the No. 22 ride, Allmendinger and Sam Hornish Jr. split the ride in the 2012 season. Allmendinger piloted the first-half of the season and posted a 34th-place finish at Daytona.
2014, 26th for JTG Daugherty Racing
After missing the 2013 Daytona 500 because he wasn't in a full-time ride, Allmendinger landed in his current ride with JTG after running part-time with them in 2013. He finished six laps down in 26th in his first 500 with JTG.
2015, 20th for JTG
Allmendinger overcame a 40th starting spot to pull out a solid finish in the 2015 Daytona 500. Allmendinger’s best finish so far with the JTG bunch.
2016, 21st for JTG
In last year’s Daytona 500, Allmendinger climbed up from a 30th starting spot to finish 21st in the 500. It would set him up for a season that he maintained his position and ended up with a 19th-place finish in the points standings.