Order in the NASCAR universe was restored somewhat on Sunday, when Jimmie Johnson won for the seventh time at Texas Motor Speedway and the 81st time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

The victory was the first of the year for Johnson and the first for Hendrick Motorsports as well and for loyalists of the driver and it team, it signaled that things might be returning to normal after a shaky start to the season.

But just like every NASCAR race, some drivers and teams fared better in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 than others did.

Here are a dozen winners and losers from Sunday’s battle in Texas.