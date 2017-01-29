9 active Cup drivers with longest winless streaks
The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season starts Feb. 26 on FOX with the running of the Daytona 500.
And when the season kicks off, there will be a fair number of drivers trying to end long winless streaks. Here are the nine active Cup drivers who have confirmed full-time 2017 rides and have won at least one race but at the moment are riding the longest winless streaks.Getty Images Getty Images
Kasey Kahne, 83
Hendrick Motorsports made big strides in the second half of 2016, so Kahne will be looking to win a Cup race for the first time since Atlanta in 2014.
AJ Allmendinger, 86
Stellar on road courses, the ‘Dinger won at Watkins Glen in 2014 and hasn’t won since. A second car with Chris Buescher might improve his fortunes this year.Getty Images Daniel Shirey
Aric Almirola, 90
In July 2014, won the rain-shortened and rain-delayed Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, his first and only Cup points race win. This year, Richard Petty Motorsports will scale back to a single car.Getty Images Getty Images
Jamie McMurray, 112
In 2010, McMurray won the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 and the fall Charlotte race. But his last points-race victory came in the fall Talladega race in 2013.
Ryan Newman, 124
The last time Newman won a race was the 2013 Brickyard 400, when he still drove for Stewart-Haas Racing. Newman is looking to win for the first time with Richard Childress Racing, where he has driven since 2014.Getty Images Getty Images
Trevor Bayne, 129
In one of the greatest sports upsets of all time, Bayne won the 2011 Daytona 500 one day after his 20th birthday and in just his second Cup start. It was the first victory for the Wood Brothers since 2001.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
David Ragan, 134
Both of Ragan’s two career victories came on restrictor-plate tracks, the first at Daytona in July 2011 and the second in the spring 2013 race at Talladega.Getty Images Sarah Glenn
Clint Bowyer, 149
Now that he’s back in top-flight equipment, it would not be at all surprising if Bowyer puts the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford into Victory Lane early — and perhaps even often — this season. His last win came at Charlotte in October 2012, the year he finished second in points.NASCAR via Getty Images Jeff Zelevansky
Paul Menard, 196
Only once in his Cup career has Menard won a race, but it was a huge one, as he took the checkered flag in the 2011 Brickyard 400. Menard’s father, John, had tried unsuccessfully to win the Indy 500 for 30 years, so this was an emotional triumph for the entire family.Getty Images Chris Trotman