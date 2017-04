Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway was everything a classic, old-school NASCAR short-track race should be.

Five times over the final 100 laps, the lead changed hands back and forth between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, with Keselowski ultimately prevailing in a battle between two of the sport's best drivers and two of the sport’s best teams.

And over 500 laps, there was plenty of drama, lots of trading paint and a few hard feelings along the way. Which is exactly what should happen at a NASCAR short track.

Here are eight takeaways from Sunday’s race: