NASCAR is ready for another new winner in 2017 and Bristol Motor Speedway might just be the place it happens.

The tiny 0.533-mile oval this weekend plays host to the Food City 500 (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX), race No. 8 of 26 in NASCAR’s regular season.

No disrespect to Brad Keselowski, the only two-time winner on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit this year, or one-race winners Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch, but there are plenty of talented, hungry drivers out there who’d love to win at Bristol.

In fact, NASCAR’s loop data shows that the four highest-rated active drivers in the Food City 500 from 2005 forward are all winless so far this year.

So here are seven drivers who on Sunday I believe could be the seventh different Cup race winners of 2017: