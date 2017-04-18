7 historical facts you need to know about Bristol Motor Speedway

The 0.533-mile high-banked concrete oval has a deep history of NASCAR short-track racing with some of the sport’s greatest drivers dominating the track.
Check out seven historical facts about the Last Great Coliseum:
NASCARNASCAR via Getty Images
7
A wild start
In the first Cup Series race at Bristol, Jack Smith won the event but had Johnny Allen in as his relief driver because he suffered heat blisters on his feet. Only 19 of the 42 cars completed the race.
RacingOneISC Archives via Getty Images
6
Going to the bank
In 1969, the high banks were added to Bristol taking the corners to more than 30-degree banking as the track expanded from a half-mile to its current 0.533-mile length. The track record increased nearly 15 miles per hour on the new surface.
NASCAR via Getty ImagesMatt Sullivan
5
100 laps short
Both races in 1976 were only scheduled for 400 laps instead of 500 as was the second race in the 1977 season at Bristol. The rest of the races at the track have all been scheduled for 500 laps.
RacingOneISC Archives via Getty Images
4
Going under the lights
The first night race at Bristol was held in August 1978 where Cale Yarborough scored his fifth victory in six races at the high-banked short track.
3
Football in the Last Great Colosseum
The game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in 2016 wasn’t the first time football has been played at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 1961, the track hosted a preseason NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins.
East Tennessee State and Western Carolina also played a football game at Bristol the week after the Tennessee-Virginia Tech game.
2
Yarborough goes the distance
With the second-most all-time wins at Bristol, Cale Yarborough knew his way around the high-banked short track. In 1973, Yarborough led all 500 laps becoming the first and only driver to achieve the feat in the Cup Series at the track.
RacingOneISC Archives via Getty Images
1
DW dominates
Darrell Waltrip leads all drivers at Bristol with 12 career wins. The most impressive stretch of dominance by a driver at the short track came from 1981 to 1984 when Waltrip won seven straight races.