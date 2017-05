Who’s the best short-track racer in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series? You can make an argument for a handful of drivers over their respective careers.

Or you can look at the just-concluded spring short-track schedule, which saw NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond International Raceway.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at RIR was the final short-track race this spring, and just six drivers managed single-digit average finishes at the three races at NASCAR’s bullrings.

And there are a few surprises among the six drivers. Here they are: