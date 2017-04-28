5 things you need to know at Richmond International Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Richmond International Raceway this weekend for the running of the Toyota Owners 400 (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, FOX), race No. 9 of 36 on the season.
Here are five things you need to know about this weekend:
5
Joe Gibbs Racing
Much has been made of the fact that JGR is winless this season after winning 12 races last year and 14 in 2015. At RIR, the team has won the last three races, including this event a year ago, when Carl Edwards nerfed teammate Kyle Busch out of the way on the last corner of the last lap to win. Despite the team’s slow start, they should be stout here.
4
Into the light
This race used to be run on Saturday night, but NASCAR and the track have wisely decided to schedule it on Sunday afternoons now. In the daylight, the track is hotter and slicker, which makes for much better racing. The forecast for this weekend looks good, too, with warm, humid weather for the next three days, but little chance of rain.
3
Seven-time, three times?
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson got off to literally the worst start of his career this year, failing to finish in the top five in any of the first seven races. But then he won at Texas Motor Speedway, a track where he excels, and Bristol Motor Speedway, where he typically doesn’t do as well. On Sunday, Johnson will be going for this third straight win (which he's done twice before in his career). He also has three career wins at RIR.
2
Young guns
Leading the points coming into Sunday’s race is Kyle Larson, 24, with Chase Elliott, 21, in second place and fellow young guns Ryan Blaney, 23, and rookie Erik Jones, 20, ranked 10th and 12th, respectively. This really is a historic time of generational change in NASCAR, as the young stars are steadily coming to the front. It would not be a surprise if any of them won on Sunday.
1
Junior's announcement
With Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing on Tuesday that he will retire after the end of the season, an awful lot of the news for the rest of the year is going to revolve around what he does. At RIR, Earnhardt has made 34 starts, with three victories, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s and an average finish of 13.235.