4 takeaways from Brian France’s surprise press conference

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France paid a surprise visit to the Richmond International Raceway Sunday, just one hour before the start of the Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

During the session, France was joined by his son Luke, 6. That was an early tipoff that there would be no blockbuster announcement, no major new initiatives to be rolled out.

Instead, France began the press conference by acknowledging the huge impact of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and talked at length about the changing of the guard among top drivers, as older stars cycle out and are replacement by young ones coming up.

Here are four quick takeaways from France’s appearance.