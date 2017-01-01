21 tracks where Tony Stewart has won NASCAR Cup Series races
In 18 full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Tony Stewart earned victories on 21 of the 23 tracks on the current circuit.
Thirty-three of Stewart's 49 career wins came while driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing. After leaving JGR to start Stewart-Haas Racing, he scored his final 16 victories in the No. 14.
Here's a full breakdown of where the three-time champion graced Victory Lane:
Bristol Motor Speedway, 1
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1
Michigan International Speedway, 1
Texas Motor Speedway, 2
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
Talladega Superspeedway, 1
Auto Club Speedway, 2
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2
Kansas Speedway, 2
Pocono Raceway, 2
Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3
Chicagoland Speedway, 3
Dover International Speedway, 3
Homestead-Miami Speedway, 3
Martinsville Speedway, 3
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3
Richmond International Raceway, 3
Sonoma Raceway, 3
Daytona International Speedway, 4
Watkins Glen International, 5
