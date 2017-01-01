21 tracks where Tony Stewart has won NASCAR Cup Series races

In 18 full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Tony Stewart earned victories on 21 of the 23 tracks on the current circuit.

Thirty-three of Stewart's 49 career wins came while driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing. After leaving JGR to start Stewart-Haas Racing, he scored his final 16 victories in the No. 14.

Here’s a full breakdown of where the three-time champion graced Victory Lane:

Bristol Motor Speedway, 1

Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1

Michigan International Speedway, 1

Texas Motor Speedway, 2

Phoenix International Raceway, 1

Talladega Superspeedway, 1

Auto Club Speedway, 2

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2

Kansas Speedway, 2

Pocono Raceway, 2

Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3

Chicagoland Speedway, 3

Dover International Speedway, 3

Homestead-Miami Speedway, 3

Martinsville Speedway, 3

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3

Richmond International Raceway, 3

Sonoma Raceway, 3

Daytona International Speedway, 4

Watkins Glen International, 5

