21 tracks where Tony Stewart has won NASCAR Cup Series races

In 18 full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Tony Stewart earned victories on 21 of the 23 tracks on the current circuit.

Thirty-three of Stewart's 49 career wins came while driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing. After leaving JGR to start Stewart-Haas Racing, he scored his final 16 victories in the No. 14.

Here’s a full breakdown of where the three-time champion graced Victory Lane:

