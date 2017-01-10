15 most surprising NASCAR driver changes since 2000
15 most surprising NASCAR driver changes since 2000
It’s the nature of the beast: Every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season sees some surprising turnover among top drivers and front-line teams. And before this year is out, there are sure to be some blockbuster announcements to come, too.
Here are 15 of the most surprising Cup Series driver-team changes since the year 2000.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Kasey Kahne to Red Bull Racing
During the 2010 season, Hendrick Motorsports reached a deal with Kahne to drive for the powerhouse team starting in 2012. But the situation at Richard Petty Motorsports that season was so dire that Kahne bolted for Red Bull, where he ran the final five races of 2010 and all of ’11 before moving to Hendrick.Getty Images Getty Images
Bill Elliott to Evernham Motorsports
Ray Evernham was tasked with bringing Dodge back to NASCAR in time for the 2001 season. When he did, he convinced the popular veteran Elliott to give up his own team and drive for Evernham instead. In their first race together, Elliott put Evernham’s Dodge Intrepid on the Daytona 500 pole. And in three+ years with the team, Elliott won four races, including the Brickyard 400.copyright©Robert LeSieur
Jeff Burton to Richard Childress Racing
From 1997 to 2000, the popular Virginia driver finished in the top five in Cup points each season in his Roush Fenway Racing Fords. But after just one top-five finish in the first 22 races of 2004, Burton and the team split and he finished the season at Richard Childress Racing, where he would remain until the end of the 2013 season.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Brian Vickers to Red Bull Racing
It was a huge gamble for Vickers to leave the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports team after the 2006 season to join Red Bull’s start-up operation. Vickers had some success, but blood clots cut short his once-promising career.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Kurt Busch to Stewart-Haas Racing
The surprising part of this deal was that Tony Stewart was in the hospital recovering from gruesome leg injuries suffered in a sprint car crash in Iowa in 2013 when SHR co-owner Gene Haas signed Busch to drive for the team.
Joey Logano to Team Penske
After winning only twice in four full Cup seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing, some believed Logano was washed up at the age of 22. But a move to Team Penske proved a brilliant fit, as Logano has developed into one of the sport’s top stars. Twice in the last three years, Logano has advanced to the championship round of the Chase.
Dale Jarrett to Michael Waltrip Racing
The 1999 Cup champ drove for car owner Robert Yates from 1995-2006, with the team’s results falling off noticeably after 2001. For 2007, Jarrett moved to Michael Waltrip’s startup Toyota team, but it didn’t work out. In 2007, Jarrett failed to qualify for 12 of 36 races, and had an average finish of 32.3 in the races he did make. Five races into the ’08 season, Jarrett and the team parted ways.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Mark Martin to Ginn Racing
This was simply unheard of: After racing full-time for Jack Roush from 1988-2006, Martin announced he was going to drive part-time for new team owner Bobby Ginn in ‘07. Unfortunately, Ginn’s team folded and “merged” with Dale Earnhardt Inc. After two seasons of part-time racing, Martin returned to a full-time schedule in 2009 with Hendrick Motorsports.This content is subject to copyright. MCT via Getty Images
Kevin Harvick to Stewart-Haas Racing
At the penultimate race of the 2012 season, Harvick announced he was leaving Richard Childress Racing, where he’d raced Cup cars since 2001, to move to buddy Tony Stewart’s team in 2014. It was a great move that produced a championship for Harvick in his first season with SHR and 11 race wins in the last three years.Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA
Kyle Busch to Joe Gibbs Racing
When Dale Earnhardt Jr. moved to Hendrick Motorsports for 2008, Busch was the odd man out on the team. Not to worry. In his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch won eight races. All told, 34 of his career 38 Cup victories, as well as his lone series championship have come with Gibbs.© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Photo USA Matthew T. Thacker
Kurt Busch to Team Penske
Less than a year after winning the Cup championship in the inaugural Chase in 2004, the elder Busch shockingly announced in midseason of ‘05 that he would leave Jack Roush’s outfit to join forces with Roger Penske. As it turns out, Busch and Roush parted ways with two races left in the ’05 season.Getty Images Getty Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Hendrick Motorsports
To millions of Junior Nation fans, the notion of Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaving the team his late father started to join the rival Hendrick Motorsports outfit seemed unthinkable in the summer of 2007. But it turned out to be a good move for Earnhardt, who has been a fixture at Hendrick since the 2008 season.© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Photo USA Matthew T. Thacker
Carl Edwards leaving Joe Gibbs Racing
In a shocking development, Edwards, one of NASCAR’s biggest stars has decided to pursue interest outside of racing for 2017, leaving JGR. His seat in the No. 19 JGR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota will be filled by Daniel Suarez.Getty Images Getty Images
Tony Stewart starts his own team
Almost no one saw this coming: Stewart seemed as though he’d be a lifer at Joe Gibbs Racing, yet late in 2008 he announced he’d be leaving to become a 50 percent owner and a full-time driver for the once-woebegone Haas-CNC Racing team. But it was a brilliant move that saw the new Stewart-Haas Racing squad win races in 2009 and championships in 2011 and ’14.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Juan Pablo Montoya to Chip Ganassi Racing
This one had global implications: Montoya, the Colombian-born open-wheel star had won the Indianapolis 500, a CART championship and competed in Formula One, the Monaco Grand Prix. When he announced in the summer of 2006 that he has coming to NASCAR, it was stunning news for the entire racing world.Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA