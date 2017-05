Restrictor-plate-track racing is a specialized skill that requires patience, managing the draft and a keen sense of timing to understand when to lay back and when to charge to the front.

Just 15 drivers entered in Sunday’s GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway have won either there or at Daytona International Speedway, the other plate track on the circuit. Here are all 15 active plate-track winners.