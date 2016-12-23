13 tracks where Brad Keselowski has won Cup Series races
13 tracks where Brad Keselowski has won Cup Series races
After seven full-time seasons in the Premier Series, Brad Keselowski has secured a championship and posted 21 career wins.
The 2012 Cup Series champion enters 2017 with wins at 13 of NASCAR’s 23 regularly scheduled tracks.
Check out which tracks Keselowski has been the most successful at:
Richmond International Raceway, 1
The regular season finale in 2014 serves as Keselowski’s only win at Richmond. An average finish of 15.07 lands in the middle of the pack among tracks for Keselowski.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Daytona International Raceway, 1
It’s been night and day at the two superspeedways for Keselowski as he dominates at Talladega, but finally earned his first Daytona victory this year at the Coke Zero 400. Keselowski has finished in the top five twice in the Daytona 500 and will be a driver to watch in years to come in the Great American Race.MCT TNS via Getty Images
Pocono Raceway, 1
It took four races for Keselowski to figure out his way around the Tricky Triangle and he’s become a regular contender when NASCAR heads to the Pocono Mountains. In the past three races at Pocono, the driver of the No. 2 has finished second twice and started on the pole and finished third in the other race.Getty Images Getty Images
Kansas Speedway, 1
Keselowski’s lone win at Kansas came in 2011 when he stretched his fuel mileage to hold off Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to take the checkered flag in the STP 400.MCT MCT via Getty Images
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1
Keselowski tallied his first win at Loudon in July 2014 as he led 138 and held off Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson for the win. His average finish at the New England track is 10.27.
Dover International Speedway, 1
It’s been night and day at the two superspeedways for Keselowski as he dominates at Talladega, but finally earned his first Daytona victory this year at the Coke Zero 400. Keselowski has finished in the top five twice in the Daytona 500 and will be a driver to watch in years to come in the Great American Race.Getty Images Getty Images
Auto Club Speedway, 1
If you would have asked Keselowski a few years ago if he would win at Auto Club, he’d probably say no. In his first six races at the track, his best finish was 18th. That changed in 2015 when he made a late charge past Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick to take the lead on the final lap, the only lap he led all race.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1
The 2013 Chase race at Charlotte was shaping up to be a Hendrick Motorsports show as its four drivers combined to lead all but 21 laps. The No. 2 Team Penske Ford managed to lead 11 of those remaining laps, including the final one.Getty Images Getty Images
Chicagoland Speedway, 2
The Chase opening race at Chicagoland serves as a perfect track for Keselowski. The winner in 2012 and 2014 has posted six-straight top 10 performances and his 9.63 average finish makes it his second-best track behind Kentucky.Getty Images Getty Images
Bristol Motor Speedway, 2
The two wins for Keselowski at Bristol came in back-to-back races, the first in Aug. 2011 and the second in March 2012. Keselowski had posted two top fives since his win and finished 30th or worse four times. His average finish currently sits at 15.93.Getty Images Getty Images
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2
Once Penske made the move from Dodge to Ford, Keselowski found magic in Sin City. His first four starts combined for a 30.5 average finish, since joining the Blue Oval gang, he’s posted two wins and has an average finish of third.Getty Images Getty Images
Kentucky Speedway, 3
Keselowski has become the king of the newest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit. In six races in the Bluegrass State, Brad has won every other race and boasts his best average finish of 8.17. He’s also never qualified lower than eighth at Kentucky.Getty Images Getty Images
Talladega Superspeedway, 4
For a driver who got his big break in the XFINITY Series under the watchful eye of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. it makes sense that Keselowski has shined at the 2.66-mile behemoth of a racetrack. Keselowski recorded his first Premier Series victory at Talladega in 2009 while driving the No. 09 for Phoenix Racing.Getty Images Getty Images