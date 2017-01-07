12 tracks where Ryan Newman has won in the NASCAR Cup Series

Although Ryan Newman has yet to win a race since taking over the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2014, he still has an impressive winning record.

Through 15 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series seasons, Newman has collected 17 career wins, 105 top fives and 225 top-10 finishes.

Take a look at the 12 tracks where Newman has rolled into Victory Lane.

Getty Images

Jeff Zelevansky