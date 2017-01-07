12 tracks where Ryan Newman has won in the NASCAR Cup Series
Although Ryan Newman has yet to win a race since taking over the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2014, he still has an impressive winning record.
Through 15 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series seasons, Newman has collected 17 career wins, 105 top fives and 225 top-10 finishes.
Take a look at the 12 tracks where Newman has rolled into Victory Lane.Getty Images Jeff Zelevansky
Chicagoland Speedway, 1
You have to go all the way back to Newman’s Team Penske days to find his only victory in the Windy City. He took the No. 12 to Victory Lane in 2003. Newman has four top fives and nine top-10s at Chicagoland.Robt. LeSieur
Daytona International Speedway, 1
In the 50th running of the Daytona 500 in 2008, Newman passed Tony Stewart on the final lap to win NASCAR’s biggest race. In the 500 and July race combined, he has accumulated five top fives and seven top-10 finishes.
Kansas Speedway, 1
In the first two races at Kansas Speedway in 2001 and 2002, Newman finished second to four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and FOX NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon on both occasions. But in 2003, he was able to change that, earning his first and only victory at the 1.5-mile track.Robt. LeSieur
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1
After 12 years of trying, the native Hoosier was able to kiss the bricks after winning the 2013 Brickyard 400. Surprisingly, he hasn’t been able to get back to Victory Lane since.Getty Images for Big Machine Lab Rick Diamond
Martinsville Speedway, 1
Newman added a famed Martinsville grandfather clock to his trophy collection after winning there in April 2012. Over the course of his career, he’s earned seven top fives and 13 top-10 finishes.
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
In April 2010, Newman drove the No. 39 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Phoenix. It hasn’t been the strongest track for him, though, with an average finish of only 17.66.
Pocono Raceway, 1
In the July race at “The Tricky Triangle” in 2003, Newman started from the pole on his way to victory. In 30 races at Pocono, he has collected nine top-fives, 14 top-10s and has a stout average finish of 12.73.©Robt LeSieur 2003
Richmond International Raceway, 1
In a heated battle with Jeff Gordon throughout the night, Newman was able to win his only race at RIR in the Chevy Rock and Roll 400 in September 2003.Robt. LeSieur
Texas Motor Speedway, 1
If you haven’t noticed by now, 2003 was a breakout year for Newman in just his second NASCAR Cup Series season. Newman burns it down after winning at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track.world copyright Robt. LeSieur
Michigan International Speedway, 2
Newman flies under the checkered flag at MIS in June 2004, his second consecutive win there after scoring his first in August 2003. In 31 races there, Newman has earned five top fives, eight top-10s and an average finish of 16.68.copyright ©Robt.LeSieur
Dover International Speedway, 3
Newman was able to tame the Monster Mile early in his career, sweeping both races there in 2003 and earning another victory there in September 2004. Along with the three wins, he has six top-fives, 13 top-10s and a solid average finish of 13.97.Getty Images Rusty Jarrett
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 3
NHMS is home to Newman’s first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in 2002. He’s been able to grace Victory Lance twice more, with wins at the Magic Mile in 2005 with Team Penske and 2011 with Stewart-Haas Racing.Getty Images Donald Miralle