12 tracks where Joey Logano has won NASCAR Cup Series races
After four seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano recorded a pair of victories in as many tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
But since joining Team Penske in 2013, Logano has added 15 more wins at 10 different tracks to that total.
Check out the 12 tracks where Logano has scored his 17 career wins:NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1
In 2015, Logano dominated the fall race at the 1.5-mile track, leading 227 of 334 laps in his fourth of six total victories that year. In 16 races at Charlotte, Logano has five top fives and nine top 10s. His average finish of 11.19 is the best out of all tracks where he has won.
Daytona International Speedway, 1
Logano’s one win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is the one every driver wants to win the most, rolling his No. 22 Ford into Victory Lane in the 2015 Daytona 500, his first of six wins that season. He also has four top fives and six top 10s there.
Phoenix International Raceway, 1
Logano picked up his first victory in the Valley of the Sun in 2016 to make the Championship 4 Chase round at Homestead. He would go on to finish second in the standings behind seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.Getty Images Getty Images
Pocono Raceway, 1
Over the course of four seasons driving the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing, Logano only managed to pick up two victories. After winning his first race in 2009, he earned his second with the organization at “The Tricky Triangle” in 2012. In 16 races there, he has four top fives, six top 10s and an average finish of 16.56.
Richmond International Raceway, 1
In 2014, his second year with Team Penske, Logano earned his first victory at RIR in the spring race. In 16 races at the Virginia short track, he has accrued five top fives, eight top 10s and an average finish of 13.19.
Texas Motor Speedway, 1
Logano kicked off five victories during the 2014 season with the first win of his career at the 1.5-mile track, which punched his ticket into the Chase early and was a stepping stone toward making the championship round at Homestead.Getty Images Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway
Watkins Glen International, 1
In 2015, he recorded his first and only victory on a road course with a win at WGI. In 8 races, he has three top fives, five top 10s and an average finish of 12.75.
Bristol Motor Speedway, 2
Logano picked up his two victories by winning back-to-back night races at the half-mile Tennessee track. In 16 races, he has earned three top fives and six top 10s.
Kansas Speedway, 2
Logano scored his first victory at Kansas in 2014, but it was his second win in 2015 that really made headlines.
Logano spun Joe Gibbs Racing driver Matt Kenseth out of the way in the closing laps of the fall Chase race and cruised to Victory Lane.
But that move would later come back to bite Logano, as Kenseth intentionally wrecked him at Martinsville two weeks later while leading the race.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
Michigan International Speedway, 2
In 2013, Logano scored his first win at the 2-mile track in his first season driving the No. 22 Ford. The Team Penske driver earned another win at the 2-mile track in 2016, which reserved him a spot in the Chase.NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2
In his first full-time season with JGR, Logano earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in a rain-shortened race at the Magic Mile in 2009. His second would come with Team Penske in 2014. In 17 races at the New England track, he has collected six top fives and eight top 10s.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, 2
Logano knows how to win at the right time at Talladega. In 2015, he scored his first win at the 2.66-mile track in the fall Chase race, which completed a clean sweep of all three races in the Round of 12 that year.
The 2016 season featured much of the same for Logano, as he won the fall race once again to move on to the next Chase round and eventually the Championship 4 at Homestead.Getty Images Getty Images