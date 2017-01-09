10 things you need to know about Mark Martin on his birthday

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Mark Martin celebrates his 58th birthday on Jan. 9, so it’s a good day to salute one of NASCAR’s best drivers and someone who has always been a great ambassador of the sport.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Martin and his racing career:

© , Michael L. Levitt

© 2013, Michael L. Levitt