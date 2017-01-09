10 things you need to know about Mark Martin on his birthday
NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Mark Martin celebrates his 58th birthday on Jan. 9, so it’s a good day to salute one of NASCAR’s best drivers and someone who has always been a great ambassador of the sport.
Here are 10 things you need to know about Martin and his racing career:© , Michael L. Levitt © 2013, Michael L. Levitt
Martin is a four-time ASA champion
A native of Batesville, Arkansas, Martin cut his teeth short-track racing in the South and the Midwest. He won national championships in the American Speed Association in 1978, ’79, ’80 and ’86.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
He’s the all-time leader in IROC wins and championships
The now-defunct International Race of Champions series matched drivers from a number of disciplines in similar race cars, and no one was ever better in an IROC car than Martin. He won a record 13 IROC races and five championships, never finishing outside the top five in points.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Martin won two poles in his first four Cup races
In 1981, Martin made his NASCAR Premier Series debut. In his third start, he won the pole at Nashville and he won the pole for the next race he entered that season at Richmond.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
In 1989, Martin won his first Cup race
After a disappointing first stint in NASCAR, Martin signed on with Jack Roush in 1988 to form one of the most powerful owner-driver combinations in NASCAR. Martin won his first Premier Series race at Rockingham in the fall of 1989.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
He won two all-star races
Two of Martin’s biggest victories came at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The first was in 1998 when leader Jeff Gordon ran out of gas on the final lap. The second came in 2005, as Martin scored a dominating all-star victory.copyright ©Robt.LeSieur2005
Nearly 100 victories
An extremely versatile driver, Martin won multiple races in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. He won 40 times in what’s now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 49 races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and seven more in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 96 combined victories rank seventh overall in NASCAR history.Getty Images Getty Images
1998 was Martin’s best season
While driving for Jack Roush in 1998, Martin set personal bests for Cup victories (7), top fives (22) and top 10s (26). That season, Martin would finish second in points to Jeff Gordon.This content is subject to copyright. Getty Images
He finished second in points five times
Martin is often described as “the best driver to never win a championship.” But in truth, he won four ASA titles and five more in IROC, so it’s not as if he weren’t a champion many times over. At the Cup level, Martin finished second a record five times: to Dale Earnhardt in 1990 and ’94, to Jeff Gordon in ’98, to Tony Stewart in ’02 and Jimmie Johnson in ’09. Those four drivers have a combined 21 championships.
Martin’s last Cup victory was in 2009
In 2009, Martin had a great first season with Hendrick Motorsports, winning five races at the age of 50 and finishing second in points to teammate Jimmie Johnson. During the 2009 season, Martin won at Phoenix and Darlington in the spring, Michigan, and Chicagoland in the summer and the Chase race at New Hampshire.Getty Images Getty Images for NASCAR
He was originally going to retire after the 2005 season
The 2005 campaign was supposed to be Martin’s last, but Jack Roush persuaded him to stick around for 2006 after Kurt Busch announced he was leaving Roush to drive for Roger Penske. Martin subsequently drove for Ginn Racing (2007), Dale Earnhardt Inc. (2007-08), Hendrick Motorsports (2009-11), Michael Waltrip Racing (2012-13), Joe Gibbs Racing (2013) and Stewart-Haas Racing (2013).This content is subject to copyright. MCT via Getty Images