10 things Dale Earnhardt Jr. said at the NASCAR Media Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr. met with the media Wednesday morning on the final day of the NASCAR Media Tour hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Like all drivers at this event, Earnhardt’s press conference was strictly limited to 10 minutes, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver was relaxed and enthusiastic as he spoke about the upcoming season, his health and his recent marriage.
Here are 10 things the 14-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver touched on:
Coming back
After missing the second half of 2016 recovery from a concussion, Earnhardt said he's eager to get back. "Usually, you kind of tell everybody Daytona will get here when it gets here," said Earnhardt. "But I'm excited about the season. It can't get here fast enough.
Getting started
What he missed
When he was out of the cockpit, Earnhardt was away from his crew, which was tough. "I missed the camaraderie," said Earnhardt. "That's the one thing that I'll probably miss the most when I'm not racing anymore — just the friendships inside the track. Not just the garage, but with the media. I won't get to talk to you guys as much. I've got an awesome road crew. They're all buddies. We all communicate all day."
Maturity
Earnhardt said he wished he'd have married wife Amy long before New Year's Eve, when the couple wed. "Frustrated with myself that I took so long to grow up," he said.
Career and family
Earnhardt gave no indication of how long he wants to race, but a family is definitely in his future. "I'm just hoping to enjoy what's left of my career and hopefully I get to make the decisions on that myself as far as how much further I race," he said. "Going to start a family and all that good stuff, too. Got a lot to look forward to."
Retirement
Health is obviously a huge priority for Earnhardt, who said it was important for him to retire on his own terms, whenever that might be in the future. "I want to be able to make that choice and not have it made for me," he said.
On being out of the car
Earnhardt said he doesn't know if he'll have to kick off any rust in the first few races of the year. "This is a top series and any time away, you're getting behind," he said. "I'm really anxious and curious as to where we shake up early in the season — how we can do, how competitive we can be. What, if any, learning curve is there for me? We'll figure that out."
Appreciation
Being out of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for half a season gave Earnhardt a new appreciation of his vocation. "You take your job for granted when you do it every week," said Earnhardt. "Us as a society, we get better and better about complaining. The drivers aren't any different. We moan and complain about everything. But when you get a chance to kind of step back and watch it … it was like an out of body experience almost."
On his job
Earnhardt's enthusiasm clearly is back. "All that stuff really showed me how much I got going for me and how fun this really is," Earnhardt said of being out of the car. "You can make it really difficult or you can enjoy it. This is an incredible position to be in. It's an awesome sport and driving the car is fun."
Beard game
Asked who had the better beard game, himself or Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, Earnhardt gave the nod to the seven-time champion. "He sent me a picture of him skiing and he said, 'Man, I'm getting ready to knock this thing off,'" said Earnhardt. "I said, 'You better half that in Daytona, 'cause you'll get more drafting help.' I said, 'That's a bad-ass beard, and I'd keep it if I was you.'"