10 New Year’s resolutions for NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series
It's that time of year when everyone makes lists of New Year's resolutions -- or things they'd like to see changing in the coming year.
Here is our list of wishful thinking in the form of 10 New Year's resolutions for NASCAR:Getty Images Getty Images
Fewer pit-road speeding penalties
Fans don't pay good money to watch races be decided by more pit-road speeding penalties, which resulted from more electronic monitoring last year. We get that NASCAR is trying to regulate what happens on pit road to keep drivers and teams from "gaming the system," but isn't that in some way part of the competition?Jonathan Ferrey
No more lug-nut or LIS issues
And while we're at it harping on some of the newer rules, let's go back to the days when loose lug nuts were their own penalty and no one had ever heard much of Laser Inspection Station -- or LIS -- infractions.Getty Images Jerry Markland
A ride for Alex Bowman
Someone needs to come to their senses and offer this talented young man a full-time Cup ride. He earned it through the way he handled a difficult situation as one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s primary substitute drivers in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy in 2016.Getty Images Jared C. Tilton
A Kasey Kahne showing
It's almost as if Kahne wasn't even there last year, when he failed to lead a single lap for the first time in his 13-year Cup career. He needs to show up this year or it'll be his last in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports ride.
The old Clint Bowyer
Now that his miserable one-year lame-duck ride at HScott Motorsports is behind him, we'd love to see the old Clint Bowyer to return to the Cup Series. That's the guy who won eight races across a six-season span from 2007-2012, but hasn't won since (a stretch of 149 races and more than four seasons). Being in Tony Stewart's old ride at Stewart-Haas Racing should facilitate this happening.Getty Images Getty Images
More old-fashioned dustups
Take a cue from the Camping World Truck Series and have a few more spirited on-track and off-trackconfrontations -- like the one between Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek in the Truck Series race in Canada last year. First they ran into each other on the track, and then Custer made like an NFL linebacker and tackled Nemechek as he stood trying to grab the checkered flag afterward. Good, highly entertaining stuff.NASCAR via Getty Images Tom Szczerbowski/NASCAR
More results from Danica
We don't ask for much. We're not saying Danica Patrick isn't a marketing powerhouse or the best woman driver in NASCAR history, or that she doesn't belong. But she's in Stewart-Haas Racing equipment for goodness sakes, and for that reason alone it's unacceptable to go through an entire season like she did in 2016 without a single top-10 finish.Getty Images Adam Glanzman
Wins for Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney
They've established themselves as probable future stars of the sport. Now it's time for Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, and Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, to start winning a few races.Getty Images Jared C. Tilton
Sorry, guys, but stay retired
Many fans may have a problem with this, but here's hoping Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon stay retired and off the track this year. While they are both icons of the sport and surefire first-ballot Hall of Famers, let's hope they don't go the route of an aging boxer -- or even Mark Martin -- and "retire" two or three times before they quit racing for good.Getty Images Getty Images
A healthy year for Dale Jr.
After a difficult 2016 that concluded with him missing the last half of the season because of a concussion, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting married to Amy Reimann this New Year's Eve and says he's ready to get back on the track at full throttle in 2017. Here's to wishing him and his bride a completely healthy and very happy New Year.Getty Images Getty Images