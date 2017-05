How tough is it to win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series? Really, really hard.

Competition is fierce among manufacturers, teams and even teammates. There are a whole lot of fast cars and plenty of top-notch drivers, which makes winning on any given Sunday a difficult task.

In fact, since the start of the 2014 season, just 10 drivers have won as many as five Cup races. And that time frame represents a span of 117 races. Here are all 10.