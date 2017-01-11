What lies ahead for Clemson after ending title drought?

How well-stocked is Clemson to defend its title in 2017?

Torts, Blue Jackets react to Anton Forsberg’s call-up from Cleveland

The Monsters goalie got the call for Tuesday night.

Seth Jones comments on representing Blue Jackets in first career NHL All-Star Game

Jones earned the honors for the first time in his career.

Where will Hawks stand if Paul Millsap stays past trade deadline?

If Hawks keep Paul Millsap past trade deadline, what's next for the franchise?

Positive signs for Chiefs fans heading into Steelers playoff game

The Chiefs​ have had their struggles with the Steelers​ over the years. But here are five reasons Kansas City fans can be optimistic about Sunday's home playoff game against Pittsburgh.

Suns Spots: Advice to young basketball players

Suns Spots: Advice to young basketball players

Steve Smith’s professional advice for Odell Beckham Jr. | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steve Smith explains why Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has no choice but to "grow up" to Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock and Cris Carter.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons NFL Playoffs Simulation Prediction: WhatIfSports

Using its NFL simulation engine, WhatIfSports simulates every NFL playoff matchup 501 times to generate predictions, each team's chances of winning, average points per game and more. This video previews and predicts the Seahawks and Falcons divisional round playoff matchup.

2 hours ago

Top 5 Fantasy Football Surprises From 2016

Clemson vs. Alabama - National Championship Simulation Prediction

WhatIfSports: Giants at Packers Wild Card Simulation Prediction

Does Colin Cowherd owe Dabo Swinney and Clemson an apology? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Colin Cowherd called the Tigers 'frauds' earlier this year. Does he owe Clemson an apology? Colin, Jason Whitlock, Joel Klatt and Steve Clarkson react.

Cesc Fabregas trolls teammate Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas puts a couple past teamate Thibaut Courtois in training.

Ronda Rousey makes first Instagram post since her loss at UFC 207

Saying Farewell to Carl Edwards' Sweet Celebration

Giants coach takes responsibility for a whole in the wall of Lambeau Field after their loss on Sunday

Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style

Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training

Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits?

Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits during the FA Cup?

Wayne Rooney ties Sir Bobby Charlton for Manchester United scoring record

A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup

Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits?

Cambridge United vs. Leeds United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Wayne Rooney ties Sir Bobby Charlton for Manchester United scoring record

Wayne Rooney tied Sir Bobby Charlton for the Manchester United scoring record, with 249 goals for the club.

A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup

Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits?

Cambridge United vs. Leeds United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup

Sutton United's manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney ties Sir Bobby Charlton for Manchester United scoring record

A manager vaped on the sideline during the FA Cup

Did Wayne Rooney get snubbed trying to swap kits?

Cambridge United vs. Leeds United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United | 2016-17 FA Cup Highlights

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors – 10:30 p.m. – FOX Sports Sun

Watch the Miami Heat as they visit the Golden State Warriors on FOX Sports Sun.

Texans preparing for challenge against Brady, Patriots

Texans coach Bill O'Brien on facing Tom Brady and the Patriots in the divisional round.

Kings Weekly: Episode 12 teaser

Kings Weekly: Episode 12 teaser

Rousey posts a J.K. Rowling’s quote on instagram – Krisitne and Colin react | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd and Kristine Leahy offer their opinion on Ronda Rousey after her J.K. Rowling inspired post on Instagram.

Ronda Rousey makes first Instagram post since her loss at UFC 207

What does this mean about her future? Your guess is as good as ours.

Cesc Fabregas trolls teammate Thibaut Courtois

Ronda Rousey makes first Instagram post since her loss at UFC 207

Saying Farewell to Carl Edwards' Sweet Celebration

Giants coach takes responsibility for a whole in the wall of Lambeau Field after their loss on Sunday

Christian Pulisic starts off 2017 in style

Chelsea keeper hits a perfect free kick in training

Steve Smith takes on Colin for his fraud comments and more | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Steve Smith has some thoughts on Clemson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Tomlin that he shared with Colin Cowherd.

Clippers guard CP3 joins elite group after topping 8K career assists

Clippers guard Chris Paul joins elite company after topping 8K career assists

Son-uva Digger Wins Minneapolis Freestyle – 2017 Monster Jam

Along with some serious two-wheel bicycle action, Ryan Anderson pulls off an amazing save to win the freestyle competition in Minneapolis.

SX: Anaheim 1 Analysis - 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

450 SX: Ken Roczen Wins - Anaheim 1 2017

250 SX: Shane McElrath Wins - Anaheim 1 2017

The Science of Supercross: Cardio Training

FOX Sports Florida Midday Minute: Jan. 10, 2017

Florida sports update for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Hot Air: Fitz bobblehead possibilities are endless

Could Larry Fitzgerald be the most interesting bobblehead subject in the world?

Top 10 football coaches in the ACC/SEC in 2017 | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd lists his top 10 coaches that work in the ACC and SEC.