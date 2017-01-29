No. 10 Takes Overall Win | 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Ricky Taylor holds off the No. 5 team to take the overall win in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
