Marvin Musquin Wins 450 Main at Seattle | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS

Marvin Musquin dominates the 450 main in Seattle for his second win of the year, while Eli Tomac and Ryan Dungey end the night tied in points.

